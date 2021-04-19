Hermesus.com: Hermesus Announces Official Launch of Regulated Cryptocurrency Exchange

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Hermesus, LLC, a recognized blockchain technology company within the global markets, today announced the official launch of its cryptocurrency exchange "HERMESUS". Traders will now be able to register and trade by visiting the official website at https://hermesus.com/. HERMESUS offers all traders low fees and high security; in addition, market makers will be compensated for participating in the exchange.

The Hermesus Exchange is a regulated trading venue offering a range of digital currencies. The digital assets trading platform has been built from the ground up, leveraging the proficiency of cutting-edge proprietary software and an intuitive user interface, purpose-built for compliance and security. HERMESUS will offer the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE), among others.

"Our Hermesus trading platform and exchange was designed with regulatory fundamentals as a platform foundation and incorporates the latest robust trading engine with built-in KYC solutions. Hermesus sets itself apart as one of the first compliant and qualified cryptocurrency custodians for all 50 states within the US", stated Milton Frazier, CEO for Hermesus.

The HERMESUS trading platform proprietary in-house software and technology have been successfully tested on international markets for over 5 years. Its latest independent security audit was completed in April 2021.

"Our go-to-market customer acquisition strategy combines a strong, competitive pricing model together with superior quality service. Additionally, we are constantly advancing our platform with creative new market trends such as a novel NFT Marketplace within the HERMESEUS Platform to be launched in the coming months. With the recent IPO of Coinbase at a valuation exceeding $100 Billion last week, and a similar announcement from Kraken announcing its upcoming direct public listing, we are confident in our market solution and ability to execute. The cryptocurrency sector is quickly gaining traction with the largest banking institutions in the country as we seek to deliver our investors a strong growth opportunity", stated Colin Breeze, Managing Director for Hermesus.

With over a decade of experience in Blockchain IT development and 4 years of hands-on operation and management of cryptocurrency and digital assets exchanges, the Hermesus team has brought together deep FinTech talent overseen by industry veterans from securities law, investment advisory, broker-dealer, anti-money laundering and compliance, including Colin Breeze, John Redfearn, Larry Yager, Bob Caryn and others.

