'Analog Video to Cloud' guide offers business owners-from coffee shops to large corporations-an overview of cloud system advantages, easy-to-follow best practices, checklists, and what to know when transitioning analog to cloud

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today released a best practices guide "Analog Video to Cloud" for business owners who are interested in economical ways to upgrade legacy analog video surveillance cameras to a modern, digital cloud system, and how existing cameras can be reused in the process.

This report details the advantages of managing analog camera video in the cloud including lower costs and greater flexibility, outlines video-to-cloud upgrade options, and provides readers with actionable information to successfully transition analog camera video to the cloud without having to "rip and replace" the entire system.

A recent Eagle Eye Networks study showed that analog cameras to the cloud grew in 2020 after four consecutive years of decline, likely driven by improvements in encoder technology and the need to remotely access and view video surveillance systems during the pandemic.

"Often the lowest-cost, highest-results approach to upgrading analog video camera systems is to start by switching from outdated on-premises video recording software and hardware to a cyber-secure, cloud-based video management system (VMS) with AI-enabled video analytics," said Ken Francis, President of Eagle Eye Networks. "Business owners want to understand how an upgrade works and how to save costs so they can start taking advantage of improved physical security, built-in cybersecurity, and all the benefits of the cloud including important data derived from video that can help improve business operations and customer service."

Topics covered include: cloud architecture, payment models, cameras and coaxial cable alternatives, and HD analog cameras. Download the full report here.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., is #1 in cloud video surveillance worldwide, addressing the needs of businesses, alarm companies, security integrators, cities, and individuals. Eagle Eye's 100% cloud managed solutions provide cloud and on-premise recording, bank-level security and encryption, and broad analog and digital camera support all accessed via the web or mobile applications. Businesses of all sizes and types utilize Eagle Eye solutions for operational optimization and security. All Eagle Eye products benefit from Eagle Eye's developer friendly RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework which allow for indexing, search, retrieval, and analysis of live and archived video. Eagle Eye's open Video API has been widely adopted for integration in alarm monitoring, third party analytics, security dashboards, and point of sale system integrations.

Eagle Eye sells its products through authorized global resellers and installation partners. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, Eagle Eye has offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit www.een.com or call +1-512-473-0500 (US), +31 (0) 20 26 10 460 (EMEA) or +81-3-6868-5527 (JP).

