In accordance with Article R 225-73 of the French Commercial Code, Axway (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that the total number of voting rights and shares that comprised the share capital as at 19 April 2021, the date of the notice for the general meeting to be held on 25 May 2021 was published in the "BALO", is:

Total number of shares that comprise the share capital: 21,520,247

- Theoretical number of voting rights: 36,296,636

- Actual number of voting rights: 36,294,454

More information on Axway General Meeting 2021 on Axway Investor website:

https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

