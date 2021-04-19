FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street to Film and Broadcast GrapeFruit USA the Week of April 26th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / FMW Media has delayed the filming of GrapeFruit due to logistics relating to the company expanding the showtime on NEWSMAX Television. New To The Street will be taking the hour on Newsmax starting this Sunday, April 25th, 10 AM- 11 am EST.

"We are excited to be expanding once again and look forward to delivering an hour of fresh linear television content each Sunday taking the 10 AM EST-11 AM timeslot on NEWSMAX. Our clients taking 12 Part Series have expressed great feedback on the NEWSMAX T.V. exposure and we feel with the overwhelming response all would benefit from the 1-hour show " stated Vince Caruso Creator, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street brand television show.

Grapefruit U.S.A will also be invited to present to EmergingGrowth.com virtual investor conference as a guest of NewtoTheStreet. Dates and Times T.B.A.

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

About Emerging Growth.com

Founded in 2009, EmergingGrowth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community virtually, from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner. The Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The audience includes tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

Visit: https://emerginggrowth.com/conference/

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming TV brands "New To The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX - New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays 10 AM EST.

