Pixium Vision announces the drawdown of a further tranche, with a nominal value of €1.5 million, under the financing contract with ESGO

Paris, 19 April 2021 - 8.00 p.m. CET - Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, announces that it has issued a new tranche of 150 bonds with a nominal amount of €1,500,000, pursuant to the request of European Select Growth Opportunities Fund ("ESGO"), a US-based healthcare investor, to exercise 150 of the remaining 300 bond warrants.

This drawdown is in accordance with the provisions of the agreement with ESGO to provide financing for a maximum nominal amount of €10,000,000 over a period of 30 months, which was first announced on 6 November 20191. In accordance with that agreement, on 18 February 20202, the Company issued 875 bond warrants permitting the issue of a maximum of 875 bonds, with a maximum nominal borrowing amount of €8,750,000 if all bond warrants are exercised. Four tranches with a nominal value of €1,250,000 were issued in November 2019, February 2020, May 2020 and January 2021, respectively, and two tranches of €1,000,000 were issued in March 2021. After drawing down the new tranche of €1,500,000, there are 150 outstanding bond warrants that permit issuing a maximum of 150 bonds with a maximum nominal borrowing amount of €1,500,000 if all bond warrants are exercised3.







Contacts

Pixium Vision



Lloyd Diamond

Chief Executive Officer investors@pixium-vision.com (mailto:investors@pixium-vision.com)



+33 1 76 21 47 49











Media Relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49











Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors (mailto:gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors).com

+33 6 69 99 37 83

1 Company press release dated 6 November 2019

2 Company press release dated 19 February 2020

3 In accordance with the agreements entered into, ESGO, at its sole discretion and subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, had the option to subscribe for several tranches of bonds that, after the drawdown of this tranche, represent a maximum remaining amount of €500,000 (see press releases of 6 November 2019 and 12 June 2020).

