Uplift Education: Uplift Honors the High School Class of 2021 at Globe Life Field, the New Home of the Texas Rangers

Our students' individual and collective strength is a result of the adversity they face every day. We come together to celebrate this resilience and the bright future of our students.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 / Uplift Education is excited to announce our 11th annual Senior Decision Day (formerly College Signing Day), which will honor 867 high school seniors in the class of 2021 on April 22 at 11:45 a.m. and Doors open at 11:00 a.m. at Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers. Senior Decision Day is the opportunity for our soon-to-be graduates to announce to family, friends, and classmates their college and career plans. This high-energy event is the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and focus for Uplift students and a tradition that is looked forward to by underclassmen.

100% of Uplift graduates are accepted to college, and nearly 90% matriculate to college each year. Uplift graduates also earn college degrees at a rate of 4X the national average for low-income students (80% of Uplift graduates are low income). While Uplift believes that college success is possible for all its graduates, the network also helps build sustainable futures for those graduates who choose not to go to college through pathways to trade schools and licensure programs. Whether their future is college, career, or military service, the Senior Decision Day event celebrates all those bright futures.

While traditionally attended by over 6,000 people, this year's event will be pared down to accommodate social distancing. Families of our seniors and Uplift staff and partners will attend along with 8th-grade students with their families from across the network. "8th grade is a critical year for our students as they prepare to transition into high school," said Uplift CEO Yasmin Bhatia. "We want our 8th graders to experience the excitement of the event and picture themselves crossing that stage one day as seniors."

"We are incredibly proud of the way this year's senior class is maintaining their academic goals, "Bhatia continued, "often while working to help support their family. They have also shown amazing creativity and enthusiasm as they have built new traditions and memories for their senior year during a pandemic. We want them to celebrate and to be celebrated by their families, friends, and the educators who helped get them there. The class of 2021 is proof that college is a possibility for any student, regardless of their zip code.

We encourage the community to watch via livestream and post to social media using the hashtag UpliftSDD to support our seniors. While we all adapt to this "new normal," we are confident that NOTHING has changed for our seniors as they prepare for their future. They are equipped with solid, globally-focused academic knowledge, key critical thinking skills, and strong leadership abilities.

This crisis has created a critical void across Dallas/FW's most underserved and challenged communities. Schools play a vital role in every neighborhood and are often the source of stability in a young person's life, providing education, meals, and a place to stay safe. These students have worked incredibly hard for this, and there is no way we can let that go unrecognized.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 43 college-preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach nearly 20,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

