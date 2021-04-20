Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - This news release is issued by I-Pulse Inc. ("I-Pulse") pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares and warrants of Cordoba Minerals Corp. ("Cordoba").

On April 12, 2021, I-Pulse's affiliate, High Power Exploration Inc. ("HPX") exercised warrants to acquire 1,288,830 Cordoba common shares at a price of $1.275 per common share.

Upon its exercise of warrants and acquisition of shares, HPX is now the owner of 34,240,451 Cordoba common shares, representing 58.9% of Cordoba's outstanding common shares, and warrants to purchase an additional 1,686,320 Cordoba common shares. In the event that HPX exercised all warrants it holds for Cordoba common shares, it would then own Cordoba common shares representing 62.2% of Cordoba's then outstanding common shares.

All of the securities described in this release as owned by, or to be subscribed by HPX are, and will be, beneficially owned and controlled by I-Pulse.

I-Pulse, through HPX, has acquired these shares for investment purposes. Depending on economic or market conditions or matters relating to Cordoba, I-Pulse or HPX may choose to either acquire or dispose of additional Cordoba Shares.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the transactions hereunder, please go to Cordoba's profile on the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ), or contact Sam Kenny at (604) 689-8765. I-Pulse has an office c/o 654-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 3E1.

