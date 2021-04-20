Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
PR Newswire
20.04.2021 | 00:40
Natura &Co Notice to the Market: Filing of Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co Holding S.A. ("Natura &Co") announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2020, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on April 19, 2021.

The document has been posted on Natura &Co's website: https://ri.naturaeco.com/en/.

Natura &Co's shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 20-F, which contains Natura &Co's complete audited financial statements, free of charge, upon request. Requests should be directed to:

Investor Relations Department, Natura &Co
Avenida Alexandre Colares, No. 1188, Sala A17-Bloco A,
Parque Anhanguera, São Paulo, São Paulo 05106-000, Brazil
+55 (11) 4389-7881
ri@natura.net

São Paulo, April 19, 2021.

Viviane Behar de Castro
Investor Relations Officer

