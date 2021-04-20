

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index dropping more than 500 points to fall below the 29,200 level, following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street. The market is weighed down by weakness across all sectors as the government enhances their response to tackle the surging coronavirus cases. Authorities in Tokyo and Osaka are considering renewed curbs to stop the spread.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 556.62 points or 1.88 percent to 29,128.76, after hitting a low of 29,082.40 earlier. Japanese shares closed little changed on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is down almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is down more than 2 percent and Toyota is losing almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.5 percent.



The major exporters are weak, with Panasonic losing more than 2 percent and Sony down almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are declining more than 1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, CyberAgent is gaining almost 2 percent and Shiseido is adding almost 1 percent.



Conversely, Marui Group is losing almost 5 percent, while Casio Computer, NTN, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Mazda Motor are down more than 4 percent each. IHI is down almost 1 percent, while Toho, Kikkoman, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, TOYO Seikan, Konami Holdings, Komatsu, Nikon and Okuma are all declining more than 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 108 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed weak on Monday, coming off historic highs hit in the previous session, as investors largely stayed cautious amid a lack of triggers, and looked ahead to more earnings news and economic data. Further, geopolitical concerns about spikes in coronavirus cases in several countries raised uncertainty about the pace of global economic recovery, contributing to the lackluster movements in the market.



The major averages all ended in negative territory. The Dow ended down 123.04 points or 0.36 percent at 34,077.63. The S&P 500 closed lower by 22.21 points or 0.53 percent at 4,163.26 and the tech-laden Nasdaq ended down 137.58 points or 0.98 percent at 13,914.77.



Meanwhile, the major European markets closed on a mixed note on the day with investors largely making cautious moves. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.28%, Germany's DAX shed 0.59%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.15%.



Crude oil futures ended higher Monday as prices moved higher amid expectations of a drop in global crude supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $0.25 or 0.4 percent at $63.38 a barrel.



