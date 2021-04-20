Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2021) - Allied Copper Corp. (TSXV: CPR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on April 9, 2021, the Company converted 109,999,999 special warrants (the "Special Warrants") in the capital of the Company. In accordance with the terms of the Special Warrants, each Special Warrant was automatically converted into one-fifteenth of a unit (each whole unit, a "Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of three years from the date of the issuance of the Special Warrant, at a price of $0.30 per Common Share.

