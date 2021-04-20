DJ JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 20-Apr-2021 / 05:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 20 April 2021 Name of applicant: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Period of return: From: 30 September 2020 To: 31 March 2021 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 124,256,783 GDRs Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of 0 GDRs the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see 3,096,450 GDRs LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 121,160,333 GDRs Mira Kasenova, Name of contact: Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 99955 EQS News ID: 1186418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186418&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 23:33 ET (03:33 GMT)