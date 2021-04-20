Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Frankfurt
19.04.21
08:20 Uhr
12,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
1-Jahres-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALYK SAVINGS BANK OF KAZAKHSTAN JSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.04.2021 | 06:04
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) 
JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
20-Apr-2021 / 05:32 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
 
Date: 20 April 2021 
 
Name of applicant:                                   Joint Stock Company Halyk 
                                            Savings Bank of Kazakhstan 
Name of scheme:                                    Offering of Global Depository 
                                            Receipts (GDRs) 
Period of return:                      From:           30 September 2020 
                                            To:   31 March 2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:         124,256,783 GDRs 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of  0 GDRs 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see     3,096,450 GDRs 
LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:       121,160,333 GDRs 
               Mira Kasenova, 
Name of contact: 
               Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division 
Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  99955 
EQS News ID:  1186418 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186418&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2021 23:33 ET (03:33 GMT)

HALYK SAVINGS BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.