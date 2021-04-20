Mathletes get ready - World Maths Day is back!

Has your school registered? www.worldmathsday.com

SYDNEY, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time for students around the world to prime those maths brains and flex those fingers, World Maths Day is back in 2021. Teachers, students and parents are invited to register to take part in the biggest online global maths event held across 48 hours on Wednesday 5th May, 2021. Registration opens today at www.worldmathsday.com

World Maths Day is an international celebration of mathematics hosted by 3P Learning (ASX: 3PL), creators of online mathematics program Mathletics. On this day, over a million students aged four to 18 in over 17,000 schools in 150 countries are expected to participate. It's free, all-inclusive, and open to schools as well as students learning from home.

World Maths Day allows students to test their skills and compete against their peers from around the world in 20 live one-minute maths challenges. The goal is simple, get as many questions correct as you can within one minute and be crowned the winning mathlete while also participating in fun activities that highlight the wonder of numbers.

The Champions Challenge is a new addition to the 2021 competition where the top students for each age group are invited back three weeks after World Maths Day to compete in a knockout tournament. As part of the Champions Challenge, secondary aged students will have their event live streamed, bringing maths and esports together.

3P Learning's Global Education Lead Christopher Hogbin said: "World Maths Day is about celebrating maths, having fun, and about being connected on a global scale. World Maths Day is one day where we have equity in education, a chance for everyone to get on board regardless of your math ability, your financial position or social standing. We encourage all students to 'have a go', unite with students around the world and practice those skills in a fun learning environment."

World Maths Day has grown exponentially since its beginning in 2007. It holds the world record for the most participants in an online mathematics competition. In 2015, 150 countries were represented.

In Australia, 250,000 students in 3,000 schools are expected to participate in World Maths Day 2021.

"Let's get on board and celebrate our kids participation in learning and enjoying maths." Added Chris.

For more information or to interview 3P Learning's Global Education Lead Christopher Hogbin, contact:

Marlene Richardson | GasbagPR | +61 409 888 218 | marlene@gasbagpr.com.au

What is the format of the competition?

To find our more about World Math's Day and the format of the competition or how to register to be involved visit www.worldmathsday.com

About 3P Learning

3P Learning is a B2B suite of learning resources designed for schools and families, covering mathematics, spelling, and literacy.

With over 10 years at the helm of Ed Tech in Australia, 3P Learning is an Australian success story and a global leader in the online education market, and trusted resource for teachers with 60% market share in Primary schools in Australia and New Zealand, a strong foothold in secondary schools, well established in the UK, Canada and South Africa and an ever-growing presence in the USA.

3P Learning creates and distributes award-winning products such as flagship Mathletics, Readiwriter and Reading Eggs.

A global team of passionate education and technology gurus who have been improving the learning outcomes and sparking a love of learning in over 4.5 million students in over 18,000 schools globally for more than a decade.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1491514/Mathletes_ready___World_Maths_Day_back_Logo.jpg