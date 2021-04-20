Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
PR Newswire
20.04.2021 | 07:27
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Korea New & Renewable Energy Association, to hold Korea Renewable Energy Online Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea New & Renewable Energy Association announced that it will hold 'Korea Renewable Energy Online Exhibition (KOREE / www.k-renewable.org)'

KNREA

The Korea Renewable Energy Online Exhibition (KOREE / www.k-renewable.org) is an online pavilion open around the clock. Visitors have full access to competitive technologies and products developed by renewable energy specialists in Korea without temporal and spatial limitations.

The exhibitors at KOREE do not only include renewable energy product manufacturers, project developers, and constructors but also cover a range of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, bio, and hydrogen power.

This online exhibition platform is expected to help exhibitors tide over difficulties in finding and connecting to new buyers overseas amidst the international travel restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic last year and serve as a breakthrough for the stagnant export market. As the organizer of the exhibition, the Korea New & Renewable Energy Association aims to help the exhibitors prepare themselves for the post-COVID days by equipping themselves with contactless marketing capabilities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1491381/1.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
