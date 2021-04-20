

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK), a specialty chemicals company, reported that its sales for the first-quarter were CHF 1.999 billion, represented an increase of 12.6% in local currencies from last year. Sales growth in Swiss francs amounted to 10.2%, which includes a negative currency effect of -2.4%. The acquisition effect was 1.5%. Organic growth in the first quarter amounted to 11.1%.



In the first quarter of 2021, the EMEA region recorded a sales increase in local currency of 13.2%.



The Americas region recorded growth in local currencies of 6.2%.



Sales in local currencies in the Asia/Pacific region increased by 25.8%.



For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika now expects double-digit sales growth in local currencies compared to the prior estimation of 6%-8% growth.



Sika confirmed its 2023 strategic targets. The company is still clearly aligned for long-term success and profitable growth. With its focus on the six strategic pillars, Sika is seeking to grow by 6%-8% a year in local currencies up to 2023.



