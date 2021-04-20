Global revenue growth: +7%, driven by +13% increase in direct sales

Growth in JAZZ Spine activity: +41%

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, éligible PEA-PME), eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announced its revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue (€ thousands IFRS*) Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change Spine (JAZZ) 1,026 728 +41% Knee 653 839 -22% Total revenue 1,678 1,567 +7%

*Unaudited data

Implanet CEO Ludovic Lastennet said: "The first few months of 2021 were marked by solid sales momentum. Despite the public health situation, which has slowed surgical activity globally, we posted total growth of +7% with an excellent performance with JAZZ, which increased by 41% over the period, again reflecting the adoption of our technology by surgeons and the clinical appeal of our products for patients. At the same time, we have reached a new structural milestone with the finalization of the project to acquire Orthopaedic Spine Development, which also recorded growth in its activity during the first three months of this year. This new ensemble's objective will be to position ourselves as a benchmark player in orthopedic surgery in France, and it will only strengthen the sales momentum we are currently generating

In the first quarter of 2021, Implanet posted revenue of €1.68 million, up 7% (vs. €1.57 million in Q1 2020). JAZZ sales totaled €1.03 million (vs. €0.73 million in Q1 2020), while Knee activity fell 22% to €0.65 million, impacted by a very sharp slowdown in activity in Brazil associated with the extent of the health crisis in that country.

JAZZ sales recorded substantial growth in countries in which the Company operates directly, notably in the United States, where sales totaled €0.42 million (+64%) thanks to the sale of 313 units (+71%), and in France, which generated sales of €0.35 million (+19% in value terms), i.e. a total volume of 968 units sold (+21%). Export activity also generated buoyant growth, +45%, with sales totaling €0.26 million (vs. €0.18 million).

All in all during the first quarter of 2021, Implanet sold 1,952 JAZZ units, an increase of +29% over Q1 2020.

Knee activity remained relatively stable in France at €0.64 million (vs. €0.68 million in 2020), despite the various waves of lockdown over the period. The impact on overseas activity was more substantial, primarily in Brazil.

Lastly, Implanet would like to remind readers that the acquisition of Orthopaedic Spine Development ("OSD") is subject to the approval of its shareholders at the General Meeting of May 5, 2021. OSD recorded unaudited revenue of €1.02 million in the first quarter of 2021, up 7% (vs. €0.95 million). The Group's pro forma revenue for the quarter would thus have been €2.69 million.

Q1 2021 highlights

Commercial launch of the JAZZ PF implant, which has already received 510 (k) clearance from the FDA and CE marking in Europe;

Clearance of the MADISONTM total knee prosthesis by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for marketing in Australia;

Finalization of the agreement to acquire OSD, which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants for spine surgery. This agreement is subject to shareholder approval at the General Meeting of May 5, 2021.

Upcoming financial events:

H1 2021 revenue, July 6, 2021 after market

- H1 2021 results, September 21, 2021 after market

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 29 staff and recorded 2020 sales of €6.0 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

