BC Platforms Partners with TripleBlind to Power Federated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Privacy Approaches

Supporting BCP's contribution to €6.5 million Finnish-led PRIVASA project

ZURICH and ESPOO, Finland, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management, analytics and access, announced a new strategic partnership with US-based company TripleBlind to help drive the development of privacy and intellectual property rights (IPR) preserving "federated AI" for its BCRQUEST.com Global Data Partner Network. The partnership will enhance BCP's contribution to the Finnish-led PRIVASA (Privacy Preserving AI for Synthetic and Anonymous Health Data) consortium, which recently received EUR €6.5 million in funding by Business Finland to develop methods for the safe utilization of sensitive data.

The two-year PRIVASA project aims to promote access to, and sharing of, anonymised health data to accelerate product development by Finnish health technology companies operating in international markets. BCP will be contributing federated AI learning approaches to train machine learning algorithms without the need to exchange actual data. This method will enable BCP to address data governance and privacy requirements, as individual-level data never needs to leave its institution of origin. BCP's partnership with TripleBlind will further improve this federated AI concept by ensuring IPR protection, encrypting analyses and results using its proprietary cryptographic technology.

Timo Kanninen, CSO and Founder of BC Platforms, said, "In partnership with TripleBlind, our new federated AI learning platform, which is based upon data from BCRQUEST's global genomic and clinical database network, could significantly speed up research and development without compromising on patient privacy or IPR. AI has the potential to transform healthcare from a "one-size-fits-all" medicine approach to a personalised one, where individual treatment plans can be tailored for each patient, leading to an improved quality of care and significant cost savings."

Riddhiman Das, CEO and Co-Founder of TripleBlind, said, "We are excited to be partnering with BCP, coupling our next-generation private data sharing technology with BCRQUEST's data network for use in research environments with strict regulatory standards including GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA. We look forward to enabling the network to share and collaborate with the vast amount of data that today is unaccessible and uncommercialized due to regulatory concerns. By improving privacy, we will enable the use of richer, more diverse third-party clinical and genomic datasets, facilitating the development of more accurate and less biased novel AI-based models."

BC Platforms is one of the key corporate partners in the PRIVASA consortium , alongside the University of Turku, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) as well as a number of notable industry partners including Bayer, Fujitsu Finland, MVision, PerkinElmer and Polar Electro.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which provides genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects, consolidated from a global network of Data Partners.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and presence in London, Boston and in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn @BC Platforms .

About TripleBlind

Vast amounts of data stored by enterprises today are inaccessible and not commercialized due to privacy concerns, operational complexity and regulation. TripleBlind's patented breakthroughs in advanced mathematics arm organizations with the ability to share, leverage and commercialize regulated data, such as PII and PHI, and mission-critical enterprise data, such as tax returns and banking transactions. It unlocks the estimated 105 petabytes of data stored by enterprises today, creating new revenue opportunities while controlling data usage and automatically enforcing compliance with GDPR, HIPAA and other privacy regulations. For more information, visit tripleblind.ai.

