Enlight Research Adds Ignitis Group to Nasdaq Baltic Coverage List

A joint announcement by Enlight Research and Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 20, 2021 Following up on the successful publication of research on Baltic companies, investment research startup Enlight Research is adding Ignitis Group to its Nasdaq Baltic coverage list as of April 20, 2021. Enlight Research aims to provide high-quality research to both private and institutional investors, publishing information that anyone can freely use when making their own investment decisions. Enlight Research's business model permits offering easy access to high-quality investment research, maintaining objectivity and professional view. Accessibility to information is especially important in times when private investors' interest in Baltic companies is increasing. Mattias Wallander, the founder of Enlight Research, said: "It was truly challenging to launch Enlight Research in the year of the COVID outbreak. But given the list of well-known companies who joined the research platform, I believe our analyst team has risen to the challenge and proved that there is a business case for companies to communicate their investment story to all investors. We look forward to expanding our analyst team and coverage in 2021." Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Nasdaq Baltic and CEO of Nasdaq Riga, said: "We are pleased to see Enlight Research's initiative to make markets more transparent by increasing the amount of reliable information on Nasdaq Baltic listed companies. Having more high-quality researches helps investors to make better investment decisions and helps companies to be more visible and transparent regarding investors, thus facilitating greater liquidity." Ignitis Group is a leading utility and renewable energy group in the Baltic region. Its core business is focused on operating electricity distribution Network and managing and developing a Green Generation portfolio. In October 2020, the company implemented the largest ever IPO in the Baltic region raising a total of EUR 450 million of primary capital. Its shares were offered both for institutional and Baltic retail investors. Enlight Research targets to provide quality information thus supporting regional capital development too. About Enlight Research The Enlight Research community consists of over a thousand investors and companies such as Ignitis Group, Tallinna Sadam, Siauliu bankas, AUGA group, INVL Technology, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, Ekspress Grupp, Tallink Grupp, and Pieno Zvaigzdes. In addition to in-depth initiation reports, Enlight Research aims to write quarterly reports with insights, valuation, and detailed estimates. To access research on these companies and estimates on a total of 28 Baltic companies, please visit the website www.enlightresearch.net. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Contacts: Enlight Research Mattias Wallander Tel: +372 5302 2145 Email:mattias.wallander@enlightresearch.net Nasdaq Baltic Dace Bulte Tel: +371 67 212 431 Email: dace.bulte@nasdaq.com