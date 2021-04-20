Anzeige
Enlight Research Adds Ignitis Group to Nasdaq Baltic Coverage List

A joint announcement by Enlight Research and Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges
Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, April 20, 2021

Following up on the successful publication of research on Baltic companies,
investment research startup Enlight Research is adding Ignitis Group to its
Nasdaq Baltic coverage list as of April 20, 2021. 

Enlight Research aims to provide high-quality research to both private and
institutional investors, publishing information that anyone can freely use when
making their own investment decisions. Enlight Research's business model
permits offering easy access to high-quality investment research, maintaining
objectivity and professional view. Accessibility to information is especially
important in times when private investors' interest in Baltic companies is
increasing. 

Mattias Wallander, the founder of Enlight Research, said: "It was truly
challenging to launch Enlight Research in the year of the COVID outbreak. But
given the list of well-known companies who joined the research platform, I
believe our analyst team has risen to the challenge and proved that there is a
business case for companies to communicate their investment story to all
investors. We look forward to expanding our analyst team and coverage in 2021." 

Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the Head of Nasdaq Baltic and CEO of Nasdaq Riga, said:
"We are pleased to see Enlight Research's initiative to make markets more
transparent by increasing the amount of reliable information on Nasdaq Baltic
listed companies. Having more high-quality researches helps investors to make
better investment decisions and helps companies to be more visible and
transparent regarding investors, thus facilitating greater liquidity." 

Ignitis Group is a leading utility and renewable energy group in the Baltic
region. Its core business is focused on operating electricity distribution
Network and managing and developing a Green Generation portfolio. In October
2020, the company implemented the largest ever IPO in the Baltic region raising
a total of EUR 450 million of primary capital. Its shares were offered both for
institutional and Baltic retail investors. 

Enlight Research targets to provide quality information thus supporting
regional capital development too. 

About Enlight Research

The Enlight Research community consists of over a thousand investors and
companies such as Ignitis Group, Tallinna Sadam, Siauliu bankas, AUGA group,
INVL Technology, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp, Ekspress Grupp, Tallink Grupp, and
Pieno Zvaigzdes. In addition to in-depth initiation reports, Enlight Research
aims to write quarterly reports with insights, valuation, and detailed
estimates. To access research on these companies and estimates on a total of 28
Baltic companies, please visit the website www.enlightresearch.net. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

Media Contacts:

Enlight Research
Mattias Wallander
Tel: +372 5302 2145
Email:mattias.wallander@enlightresearch.net

Nasdaq Baltic
Dace Bulte
Tel: +371 67 212 431
Email: dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
