

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data for February. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to February from 5 percent in the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3998 against the greenback, 151.47 against the yen, 1.2803 against the franc and 0.8615 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de