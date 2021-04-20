

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity rose for the first time in three months in February, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.0 percent decrease in January.



Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, medical, health care and welfare, and transport and postal activities increased in February.



Meanwhile, wholesale trade, information and communications, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, real estate, business-related services, and goods rental and leasing declined.



Finance insurance remained unchanged.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 5.0 percent in February, following a 5.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de