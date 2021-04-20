Remaining 1.4 million barrels of oil in the ONP now hedged by Petroperu

Additional 622,000 barrels hedged by PetroTal

PetroTal maintains low cash flow exposure from Peruvian currency fluctuations

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following risk management update. All currency amounts are in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise stated.

Highlights:

Further to the Company's press release dated March 31, 2021, the remaining 1.4 million barrels of oil in the North Peruvian Pipeline ("ONP") have now been hedged by Petroperu, thereby securing future total true-up revenue payments of approximately USD$31 million for the original 1.8 million barrels;

At the corporate level, over 1.2 million barrels in total are now hedged, representing 32% of forecast oil production for April 2021 to December 2021. PetroTal completed a second layer of its oil hedging program for 2021. Approximately 338,000 barrels have been hedged (representing 9% of forecast oil production covering August 2021 to December 2021) in a Put structure with a $60/bbl strike. In addition, 284,000 barrels have been hedged (representing 8% of forecast oil production covering May 2021 to July 2021), in a synthetic Put structure with a swap price of $62.15/bbl and a call strike of $66.00/bbl;

To address the recent volatility of the Peruvian Sol, the Company has maintained low cash flow exposure to the currency, with Peruvian Sol accounting for an estimated 8% of operating costs, 60% of Peruvian general and administrative ("G&A") costs, and 8% of capital expenditures; and

2020 year-end results will be announced on April 22, 2021.

Petroperu Hedging Update

Further to the press release dated March 31, 2021, Petroperu has now finalized hedges for the remaining 1.4 million barrels of oil in the ONP, produced from Bretana in 2019 and 2020. In doing so, PetroTal benefits from reduced volatility around the future value of the true-up revenue payments to be received during the remainder of 2021. Based on the hedged amounts, the true-up payment is expected to be approximately USD$31 million, which will be paid to PetroTal when the barrels in the ONP reach the Bayovar port and are exported in batches by Petroperu. In total, 1.8 million barrels of oil in the ONP have been hedged at prices between $60.60/bbl and $62.00/bbl and will be realized when the batches are sold.

Corporate Hedging Update

PetroTal has executed two additional hedges totaling 622,000 barrels to further protect the 2021 capital program. The first hedge is in a Put structure for 338,000 barrels with a strike price of $60.00/bbl covering August 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The second hedge is in a costless synthetic Put structure for 284,000 barrels, with a swap price of $62.15/bbl and a call strike of $66.00/bbl, covering May 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021, that allows the Company to receive the floating Brent price above the call strike should commodity prices continue to increase. Including the hedged volume announced on March 31, 2021, PetroTal has hedged a total of 1.2 million barrels at the corporate level, representing 32% of forecast oil production for April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. The Company plans to maintain a rolling hedge book as hedges mature and will look to be opportunistic if oil prices increase in the summer driving season.

Foreign Currency Exposure

PetroTal uses USD as its functional currency. Revenues are received in USD and the majority of expenses, including debt service, are paid in USD creating limited consolidated cash flow exposure to fluctuations in the Peruvian Sol. An estimated 8% of operating costs, 60% of Peruvian G&A, and 8% of capital expenditures are paid in Peruvian Sol and therefore a 1% movement in Peruvian Sol would impact these expenditures by approximately USD$180,000 on an annualized basis. From a functional currency perspective, a weakening of the Peruvian Sol versus the USD would consolidate into lower USD translated expenses for the Company.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Over the past month we have been working closely with Petroperu to finalize hedging arrangements for the remaining barrels in the ONP. Working with their risk management team has been seamless and we have an efficient working process to execute further derivative strategies together for future oil deliveries through the ONP. The total true-up revenue of around USD$31 million will be a welcome addition to our 2021 liquidity.

"Furthermore, we are now in a position of strength to potentially layer on additional opportunistic hedges with approximately 32% of our volumes currently price protected. We are naturally hedged from a currency standpoint from fluctuations in the Peruvian Sol, which has experienced increased volatility recently.

"Internally, financial and technical fundamentals have never been stronger, and our management team have many years of experience operating in different environments that transition politically. Peru has attracted material external global capital and we believe it will continue to remain an attractive jurisdiction for investment, following the results of the upcoming Peruvian elections."

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, dual-quoted (TSXV: TAL) and (AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018, and in early 2020 became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

