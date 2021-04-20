

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for March at 2.00 am ET Tuesday. Inflation is seen rising to 3.3 percent from 1.9 percent in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 130.48 against the yen, 1.2062 against the greenback, 0.8612 against the pound and 1.1031 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de