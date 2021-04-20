Anzeige
Coinsilium Group Limited: Nifty Labs Partnership Update

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Nifty Labs Partnership Update 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Nifty Labs Partnership Update 
20-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Nifty Labs Partnership Update 
 
London, UK, 20 April 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture 
builder, is pleased to provide the following update regarding the Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') and proposed 
partnership between Nifty Labs Limited ('Nifty Labs'), its wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary, and Indorse Pte Ltd 
('Indorse'), a Singapore company in which Coinsilium holds a 10% equity interest, as announced on 2 March 2021. 
 
As announced on 2 March 2021, Nifty Labs (formerly Terrastream) entered into an MoU with Indorse to form a Partnership 
('the Partnership') in order to launch a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar. Subject 
to agreement of the terms and the structure of the Partnership, Nifty Labs and Indorse (together, 'the Parties') agreed 
to enter into one or more legally binding agreements formalising their relationship and the terms of the Partnership. 
 
The Parties continue to advance discussions towards finalising the partnership structure for Nifty Labs and concluding 
the respective legally binding agreements whilst at the same time jointly evaluating various commercial NFT projects 
and opportunities. As announced on 22 March 2021, Coinsilium also agreed to provide Nifty Labs with an initial working 
capital and development facility of up to GBP250,000 with a budget approved for Indorse to commence development work to 
fast-track a proprietary NFT Platform solution, with Indorse to manage the technical aspects of the project. 
 
Whilst discussions regarding the Partnership remain ongoing, the Parties have agreed that, in the event that any 
commercial agreements relating to in-house projects or prospective third-party clients are concluded ahead of the 
completion of the Partnership Agreement, as an interim solution, such commercial agreements shall be undertaken with a 
provision for a revenue share agreement between Nifty Labs and Indorse, the terms of which shall be established in each 
case. 
 
Coinsilium Chairman Malcolm Palle commented: "Nifty Labs is currently experiencing an unprecedented level of enquiries 
and demand for NFT development services across a range of sectors including digital art, collectibles, music, sports 
and social media, even before our partnership agreement with Indorse has been formally concluded. 
 
"From a commercial perspective it is imperative that we continue to maintain the momentum that we have built since the 
announcement of the launch of Nifty Labs and capitalise on the growing number of commercial opportunities we are now 
being presented with. Whilst formal discussions regarding the partnership agreement remain ongoing, a revenue share 
model in respect of each and any commercial agreement will therefore fulfil this requirement, until such time that the 
respective formal agreements are concluded." 
 
Background on the Nifty Labs MoU and NFTs 
 
To provide further context and clarity, certain information originally provided in the Company's announcement of 2 
March 2021 has been reproduced below: 
 
The Virtual Asset and Digital Collectibles Market 
 
The global market for Virtual Assets and Digital Collectibles is a fast-growing segment within the rapidly evolving 
blockchain industry. NFTs are the enabling technology and the universally referenced nomenclature for this market 
segment. 
 
NFTs are now being utilised in a growing array of commercial models including the digitisation of assets, the creation 
of digital collectibles, as well as for bridging physical to digital assets across various markets, such as gaming, 
sports, music and fine arts. In these markets, unique digital assets are being created with their own specific set of 
features and properties, allowing new forms of interaction between brands or content owners and their customers, and 
between artist/sports personalities and their fans. 
 
Nifty Labs Areas of Cooperation 
 
Through Nifty Labs, the Parties wish to develop smart contract systems for NFT applications. The Parties also wish to 
explore opportunities for other smart contract systems and models with applications across various industry sectors. 
The Parties also intend to develop smart contract systems for NFT applications compatible with the RSK token standard 
so that NFT transactions can occur on the RSK blockchain and the NFTs can be traded for RBTC and/or RIF tokens and be 
used within the RSK ecosystem of platforms and applications. 
 
The Parties further propose that the activities of Nifty Labs shall also include the development and production of 
scalable and enterprise grade blockchain technology and smart contract based solutions which can be sold or licensed to 
third parties across a variety of industries. 
 
NFTs on Bitcoin 
 
Currently, although ERC-721 compatible Smart Contracts and tokens can be written on the RSK blockchain, there are still 
several missing elements needed to make the RSK ecosystem conducive for markets such as digital arts, gaming, 
collectibles and various other potential applications. 
 
Nifty Labs intends to develop various capabilities through the RIF marketplace enabling the RSK ecosystem to compete 
effectively with the other leading NFT protocols and platforms. 
 
Technical Leadership 
 
Under the terms of the MoU, technical development will be led by Indorse CEO Gaurang Torvekar. Gaurang has a Masters in 
Information Systems from Singapore Management University and has conducted courses on Ethereum hands-on coding and has 
also worked on a book on Building Ethereum Dapps. 
 
In 2015 Gaurang co-founded Singapore-based Attores, one of the world's first Smart Contracts as a Service platforms, 
where he acted as CTO. 
 
Gaurang is the co-founder and CEO of Indorse, a blockchain powered skills validation platform. Indorse has received 
investments from Coinsilium Group and the venture arm of the Times of India Group. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
                    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman 
                    www.coinsilium.com 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker) 
 
Buchanan Communications 
                    +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 
Chris Lane / Toto Berger 
                    E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com 
(Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture Builder. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox.

In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/ 50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in New York under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com or follow

@CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  99954 
EQS News ID:  1186408 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186408&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
