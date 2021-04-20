Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DMLV ISIN: GB00BYQ46T41 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LXI REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LXI REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.04.2021 | 08:31
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: LXi REIT (LXI): Initiation - Diversified, long income

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: LXi REIT (LXI): Initiation - Diversified, long income 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: LXi REIT (LXI): Initiation - Diversified, long income 
20-Apr-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 20 April 2021 
 
LXi REIT (LXI): Initiation - Diversified, long income 
LXi REIT is a diversified, multi-sector investor in high-quality, often newly built, assets let on long, upwards only, 
index-linked leases. Visible growth in contracted income, substantially inflation protected, supports a progressive 
dividend policy. An ability to source attractively priced assets, including smaller lot size forward developments, and 
active capital recycling further supports returns. 
 
We expect the FY22e DPS to be fully covered by cash earnings and well covered by EPRA earnings. It represents an 
attractive prospective yield of 4.6%, supporting the modest 7% premium to Q321 EPRA NTA, below the peer group average. 
Click here to view the full report. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn    https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter      www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube    www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1186217 20-Apr-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186217&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

LXI REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.