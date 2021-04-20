Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Duearity AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (167/21)

Listing of Duearity AB (publ)on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Duearity AB (publ), company registration number 559258-7637, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Duearity AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be May 11, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 1 191 728 shares. Shares Short name: DEAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 486 204 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949482 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223115 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559258-7637 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.