Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Ovzon to the Main Market

Stockholm, April 20, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Ovzon AB's shares (short name OVZON) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Telecommunications sector. Ovzon is the 36th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Ovzon is revolutionizing mobile broadband via satellite, providing the highest bandwidth through the smallest terminals. Their advanced proprietary satellite technology and unique ultra-small terminals enable mobile users to connect anywhere and transfer large amounts of data. Ovzon's end-to-end solutions meet the growing demand of global connectivity for customers with high-performance requirements including Government, Media, Maritime, Aviation and NGOs. The company's dedicated and experienced team ensures a premium service for our demanding customers. Founded in 2006, Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden and Bethesda, MD and Tampa, FL in the United States. Ovzon was publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market from 2018. "We at Ovzon are excited to take this next step on our growth journey with existing and new shareholders", said Magnus René, CEO of Ovzon. "The move to the Main Market and the coming launch of Ovzon 3 are significant milestones for our company. I would like to thank our team and our advisors who are contributing to our growth and we look forward to continue as a Main Market company." "We are happy to welcome Ovzon to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Having made a fantastic growth journey since they listed at Nasdaq First North Premier in 2018, we are excited to see what they will accomplish as a Main Market company. We congratulate them on a successful IPO." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com