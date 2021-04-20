Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: CEO leakt Ergebnisse auf Twitter!
WKN: A2JM5P ISIN: SE0010948711 
20.04.21
09:15 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Ovzon to the Main Market

Stockholm, April 20, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Ovzon AB's shares (short name OVZON) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market. The company belongs to the Telecommunications sector. Ovzon is the 36th
company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Ovzon is revolutionizing mobile broadband via satellite, providing the highest
bandwidth through the smallest terminals. Their advanced proprietary satellite
technology and unique ultra-small terminals enable mobile users to connect
anywhere and transfer large amounts of data. Ovzon's end-to-end solutions meet
the growing demand of global connectivity for customers with high-performance
requirements including Government, Media, Maritime, Aviation and NGOs. The
company's dedicated and experienced team ensures a premium service for our
demanding customers. Founded in 2006, Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden
and Bethesda, MD and Tampa, FL in the United States. Ovzon was publicly listed
on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market from 2018. 

 "We at Ovzon are excited to take this next step on our growth journey with
existing and new shareholders", said Magnus René, CEO of Ovzon. "The move to
the Main Market and the coming launch of Ovzon 3 are significant milestones for
our company. I would like to thank our team and our advisors who are
contributing to our growth and we look forward to continue as a Main Market
company." 

"We are happy to welcome Ovzon to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of
European Listings at Nasdaq. "Having made a fantastic growth journey since they
listed at Nasdaq First North Premier in 2018, we are excited to see what they
will accomplish as a Main Market company. We congratulate them on a successful
IPO." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
