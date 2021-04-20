

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc. (JUP.L) reported that its Assets under management or AUM for the three months ended 31 March 2021 was 58.8 billion pounds, an increase of 0.1 billion pounds from 31 December 2020.



There were net outflows in the period of 0.8 billion pounds. Positive net inflows from fixed income strategies, through NZS capital and a capital raise by the Chrysalis Investment Trust were offset by continuing lower client demand for UK and European equity strategies.



Mutual funds saw total net outflows of 848 million pounds, driven by continued lower client demand for UK and European-focused equity strategies. These were partially offset by positive flows into Dynamic and Strategic Bond and the Gold & Silver strategy, as well as a return to positive flows for the Global Equity Absolute Return fund.



Investment Trusts generated total net inflows of 221 million pounds, led by a capital raise by the Chrysalis Investment Trust.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de