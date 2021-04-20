Researchers in the US ascertained that the partial shading provided by solar parks creates a microclimate that favors the abundant growth of more varied flowers and pollinators. They also found that partial shading increases bloom abundance by delaying bloom timing, increasing forage for pollinators during the hot and dry late season.Pollinating insects visit flowers even if these grow under the panels of a solar park and the modules' shade is also beneficial for delaying the timing of floral blooms, which in turn has a positive effect on the abundance and diversity of the pollinator themselves. ...

