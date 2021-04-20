Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Safello Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (168/21)

Listing of Safello Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Safello Group AB (publ), company registration number 556892-3550, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Safello Group AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be May 12, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 16 949 600 shares. Shares Short name: SFL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20 449 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346895 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 221678 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556892-3550 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on +46722523451.