DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.6902 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 832000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 100115 EQS News ID: 1186610 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 20, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)