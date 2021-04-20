DJ Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (FLTU LN) Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Flattening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.4191 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6600 CODE: FLTU LN ISIN: LU2018761762 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018761762 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FLTU LN Sequence No.: 100096 EQS News ID: 1186590 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186590&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)