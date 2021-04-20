Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610  
20.04.2021
Metalloinvest announces new USD 350 mn PXF credit line agreement with banks

DJ Metalloinvest announces new USD 350 mn PXF credit line agreement with banks 

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) 
Metalloinvest announces new USD 350 mn PXF credit line agreement with banks 
20-Apr-2021 / 10:22 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Metalloinvest announces new USD 350 mn PXF credit line agreement with banks 
 
Moscow, Russia - 20 April 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and 
supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the opening of a new credit line for 
pre-export financing (the "PXF-2021") with a group of 10 international banks. 
In order to improve the parameters of the loan portfolio and the debt repayment schedule in USD, the Company has opened 
a new credit line for up to USD 350 mn with a variable interest rate. The tenor of the loan is 5 years with a monthly 
amortisation after the grace period set at 4 years. The tenor of the loan may also be extended up to 7 years. 
Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Metalloinvest, commented: "The PXF-2021 credit line has the 
lowest rate among all dollar loans ever raised by the Company for a period of more than three years. At the same time, 
the funds will be used to refinance PXF-2017 and PXF-2018, which will reduce the debt payments in the period 2021-2022 
to below USD 100 mn. 
Since the beginning of 2021, the Company has already reduced its loan portfolio by RUB 10 bn due to the early 
redemption of ruble bonds of BO-02 and BO-08 series. Other options for reducing the total level of debt during 2021 are 
currently being considered." 
Peter Kindt - Head of Metals, Mining & Fertilizers EMEA of ING Bank, commented: "Metalloinvest once again proves its 
reputation for being a market leader in the CIS PXF space with this new 5 year loan with two extension options. It is a 
strong testament to the rapport Metalloinvest has with its relationship banks, of which 10 participated in this new 
transaction. ING is proud to have acted as documentary agent for the third time in a row, displaying our close 
partnership with the company." 
 
 
# # # # 
If you have any questions, please contact us: 
Artem Lavrischev 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@metalloinves.com 
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 
Anton Troshin 
Public Relations 
E: pr@metalloinvest.com 
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 
 
 
 
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of 
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the 
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major 
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). 
 
© 2021 Dow Jones News
