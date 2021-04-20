DJ Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATU LN) Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor World Water (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 51.973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18280085 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN Sequence No.: 99974 EQS News ID: 1186468 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186468&application_name=news

