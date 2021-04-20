IGM Credit Launches Verified Bond Data on IOWArocks data marketplace

Traders, Banks and Funds Gain Secure, Direct Access to Near Real-Time Database Spanning Decades

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Global Markets (IGM) has launched its syndicated corporate bond data on the IOWArocks data marketplace, offering firms secure, direct access that automates business operations while driving new growth through a trusted source.

The fixed income space is rapidly evolving and being aware of new issuance is a must. Data needs to be intelligent, tailored and integrated into existing operations. With the launch, consumers can quickly aggregate the evolution of a bond across multiple data sources and access verified IGM Credit syndicated bond data through the secure IOWArocks data marketplace.

IOWArocks, a global marketplace for data designed for financial services, aims to reduce data acquisition costs, automate operations, and help firms identify new trading strategies, gain market share, and generate alpha. "Our goal is to free clients from the restrictions of aging technology and outdated business practices, while powering new growth," said IOWArocks CEO & Co-Founder Paul Watmough. He added, "With IGM Credit, we can arm them with leading bond issuance data they can quickly roll out to serve a variety of departments within their organization and begin exploring a new range of market moves."

Combining market intelligence founded on deep relationships with major bond issuers and syndicates, with in-house intelligence to derive trusted performance metrics, is exactly what IGM has been the market leader in, for over 20 years.

IGM clients utilize a direct data feed to power a wide variety of workflow and analytical solutions to assess trends and opportunities. "Whether you're an investment bank pitching new strategies to clients, a trading firm running simulations in search of predictive signals, or a portfolio manager deciding which bonds to buy-you now have bond data that's expedited, simplified and verified," said Andy Hicks, IGM Head of Content and Product Strategy.

As an IOWArocks business partner, consumers can ingest the already validated IGM Credit syndicated bond data in their preferred format, whether that be through Microsoft Excel, or a range of APIs, including Python, for quick integration. "It's increasingly difficult for firms in this competitive global market to distinguish credible sources from non-credible ones," said Terry Wilby, IGM Head of Business, "with IOWArocks, they can stay plugged into critical bond data that's been tested and validated while bypassing the bottlenecking that comes with onboarding."

For more information on IGM data available on the platform, visit https://app.iowarocks.com/catalogue/providers/23

About Informa Global Markets

Informa Global Markets (IGM), a subsidiary of Informa Financial Intelligence, is the leading provider of real-time, independent market data, commentary, and analysis, covering global debt capital markets, foreign exchange, sovereign debt, and emerging markets. IGM provides real-term data, analysis and commentary to market professionals on a 24-hour a day basis. For more information: financialintelligence.informa.com/igm-credit .

About IOWArocks

Designed for the financial services community and beyond, IOWArocks, the global marketplace delivers data, tech and services to everyone. IOWAdata. IOWAtech. IOWAserv. IOWAdata provides highly flexible engagement models which means data consumers can now purchase only the data they want on commercial terms tailored to suit specific needs and budgets. IOWArocks is powered by Connect, the world-class technology platform provided by IOWAtech (formerly MDX Technology). IOWAserv offers a range of consultancy services to data providers, data consumers and existing clients either directly or via trusted ecosystem partners. IOWArocks is based in London and has a well-established global support network. For more information: www.iowarocks.com

