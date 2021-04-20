Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

20 April 2021

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Full Year Results

Picton will announce full year results for the period to 31 March 2021 on Thursday 27 May 2021.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 09.30 UK time on the day. To participate, please contact James Verstringhe as detailed below:-

James Verstringhe

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk



