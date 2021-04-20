Server Market Size Worth $145.31 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global server market size is expected to reach USD 145.31 billion by 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for servers is anticipated to grow considerably over the forecast period owing to the growing focus on the timely update of IT infrastructure worldwide. The rising adoption of data analytics among enterprises to understand consumer trends has resulted in the growing adoption of IT networking equipment. Furthermore, the rollout of 5G networks and technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and virtualization is expected to fuel the demand for high-performance computing servers.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the rack segment held the dominant revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Rack servers can be configured to support specific applications and a wide range of requirements. Additionally, these servers are compact and can be fitted in small closets. These factors are expected to drive the consistent adoption of rack servers

Based on enterprise size, the large segment dominated the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the large data volumes handled by large enterprises and the high investment capital available with these enterprises for deploying sophisticated IT infrastructure

On the basis of channel, the direct segment is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the customer-specific server designs and the low cost of servers offered by this channel

In terms of vertical, the IT and telecom segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of high-end IT infrastructure in the sector to handle large data volumes, which require high processing speeds

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period in line with the rapid development of IT and communication infrastructure and the continued rollout of 5G networks. The market in the region is also expected to benefit from a rise in digitization across several industries and sectors in China , Japan , and India

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Server Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Rack, Open Compute Project), By Enterprise Size (Large, Medium), By Channel (Reseller, Direct), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/server-market

The rising preference for contactless payments and remote working amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the need for high-speed data processing and storage capacity across various industry verticals. Advanced technologies have paved the way for connected appliances and autonomous vehicles, which has prompted IT infrastructure companies to opt for the latest, advanced storage solutions, including flash memory and solid-state drives (SSD), for storing crucial business data. Meanwhile, the demanding and changing configurations required by cloud service providers are driving the demand for servers. For instance, in May 2020, Facebook released its third generation Yosemite scalable server, which is equipped with Cooper Lake CPU and six memory modules. Such developments are expected to cause an increase in the average selling prices of servers, which is expected to subsequently benefit the market growth.

Several enterprises are shifting to managed data center services from colocation data centers owing to the cost advantages offered by managed data center services. Managed data centers allow enterprises to adopt virtual servers by renting the networking equipment, connecting devices and peripherals, and cloud space. The cloud server space can be private or shared, which again allows the enterprises to reduce the total cost of ownership.

The market is witnessing increasing competition between OEMs and Original Design manufacturers (ODMs). OEMs are the companies that manufacture servers as well as sell them through resellers and distributors, while ODMs design and manufacture similar servers and directly sell them to the customer. Besides, ODMs cater to the demand for servers customized according to the user configuration. The increasing demand for customized requirements is expected to drive server sales through ODMs.

The market is characterized by intense competition among established market players. Key market players are focused on product innovation and the introduction of new technologies to their server portfolios. For instance, in September 2019, Dell EMC introduced new products in its PowerEdge server portfolio. These new servers are equipped with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, which help to easily manage the platform and offer superior performance to the user. The new servers are built specifically for modern data centers for multi-cloud approaches.

Grand View Research has segmented the global server market on the basis of product, enterprise size, channel, vertical, and region:

Server Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Blade



Rack



Tower



Micro



Open Compute Project (OCP)

Server Enterprise Size Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Micro



Small



Medium



Large

Server Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Reseller



Direct



Systems Integrator



Others

Server Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

IT & Telecom



BFSI



Government & Defense



Healthcare



Energy



Others

Server Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Server Market

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell

Lenovo

Fujitsu

Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Find more research reports onNext Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Private Cloud Server Market - The global private cloud server market size was valued at USD 30.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6% from 2019 to 2025.

The global private cloud server market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6% from 2019 to 2025. Application Server Market - The global application server market size was valued at USD 13.13 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The global application server market size was valued at in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% from 2019 to 2025. Small Cell 5G Network Market - The global small cell 5G network market size was valued at USD 310.8 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 77.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg