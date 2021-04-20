Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-04-20
|Loan
|2410
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010469205
|Maturity
|2024-10-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,250
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.088 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.087 %
|Highest yield
|0.088 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2021-04-20
|Loan
|2602
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013745452
|Maturity
|2026-02-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.288 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.288 %
|Highest yield
|0.288 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-04-20
|Loan
|G2306
|Coupon
|0.625 %
|ISIN-code
|XS1897258098
|Maturity
|2023-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|NA
|Lowest accepted yield
|NA
|Highest yield
|NA
|% accepted at lowest yield
|NA
