Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date2021-04-20
Loan2410
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0010469205
Maturity2024-10-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,250
Volume bought, SEK mln750
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.088 %
Lowest accepted yield0.087 %
Highest yield0.088 %
% accepted at lowest yield50.00

Auction date2021-04-20
Loan2602
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0013745452
Maturity2026-02-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,000
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.288 %
Lowest accepted yield0.288 %
Highest yield0.288 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00

Auction date2021-04-20
LoanG2306
Coupon0.625 %
ISIN-codeXS1897258098
Maturity2023-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldNA
Lowest accepted yieldNA
Highest yieldNA
% accepted at lowest yieldNA


