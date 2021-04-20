AE Solar has launched a new 380-400 W solar PV panel series, "Thunder", which features PERC monocrystalline technology and efficiencies of up to 21.3%.Germany-based Tier 1 solar manufacturer AE Solar has launched a new high efficiency PV module series. Overall, there are five versions of the Thunder panel available, with power ratings ranging from 380-400 W. The panels comprise high efficiency PERC monocrystalline cells with efficiencies of between 20.3-21.3%. The open circuit voltage spans 49.1-49.6 V and the short circuit current, 9.93-10.12 A. In terms of size, the panels are 1,646 x 1,140 ...

