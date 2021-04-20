Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.04.2021 | 12:21
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Enterprise BG Announces Partner System Transformation to Build New Digital Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's Enterprise Business Group (BG) released its strategic plan for partner business in 2021. According to the plan, Huawei will continue to develop, nurture, motivate, and support partners through better investment and incentives to build an open, collaborative, mutually beneficial ecosystem.

In 2020, the sales revenue of the Huawei Enterprise Business reached CNY100.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 23.0%, which would haven't been possible without our partners' valuable support. By the end of 2020, Huawei had over 30,000 partners. Among them, there were over 22,000 sales partners, 1,600 solution partners, 5,400 service and operation partners, 1,600 talent alliances, as well as 100 investment and financing partners. Moreover, over 19,000 partners have joined the HUAWEI CLOUD partner program. HUAWEI CLOUD has over 4,000 in-service applications on the Marketplace and has attracted 1.6 million developers, forming a thriving ecosystem.

Ma Yue, Executive Vice President of the Enterprise BG, said that enterprises must work together to embrace the era of digital transformation, of which Huawei will become a leading partner. Huawei will focus on the following priorities to build a new ecosystem in the digital future:

  1. Continues to focus on cultivating, motivating, and supporting core partners, improving partners' capabilities, and building a mutual community. In 2020, 81% of the Enterprise BG's sales revenue was derived from partners. In 2021, Huawei will continue to increase this ratio and strive to boost cooperation with its core partners.
  2. Transforms the traditional partner system into one that covers the entire lifecycle from consulting to planning, design, sales, delivery, maintenance, and operations for enterprise digital transformation. In 2021, Huawei will build a partner pool for integration, operations, investment, planning, and consulting. Moreover, it will also establish dedicated development and support teams to collaborate with partners in helping customers realize digitalization.
  3. Strengthens the development of global talent alliances and cultivates ICT talent for industries to help improve the business environment. Huawei aims to establish 2,000 Huawei ICT Academies and certify another 160,000 professionals (560,000 people certified by then) worldwide by 2021.

Huawei adheres to the "Platform + Ecosystem" strategy and strives to build a healthy ecosystem to meet customer requirements, and will continue to be fair and transparent in its partnerships as it seeks to create new value together and benefits for all.

For more information, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/news/ebg/2021/build-new-digital-ecosystem

HUAWEI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.