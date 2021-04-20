

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.20 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $5.80 billion, or $2.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $6.92 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $22.32 billion from $20.69 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $6.92 Bln. vs. $6.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.59 vs. $2.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.34 -Revenue (Q1): $22.32 Bln vs. $20.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.42 - $9.57 Full year revenue guidance: $89.3 - $90.3 Bln



