

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $232.77 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $176.28 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $262.70 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $1.87 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $262.70 Mln. vs. $203.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.81 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.75 to $6.85



