

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massillon, Ohio-based Shearer's Foods LLC is recalling two lots of 9.5 ounce bags of 'Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips,' for the possible presence of undeclared milk, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves potato chips with UPC code 10046567025466 and lot code 06109805 with sell by date of 08/02/2021; and 06102005 with sell by date of 05/17/2021. The product comes in a 9.5 ounce bag. Only two lots of the product are affected, which were distributed at Raley's retail stores in California.



The company warned that people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



However, there have been no reports of illness to date.



Consumers are urged not to eat the product and to return it to the store for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing undeclared milk, Glutenull Bakery recently called back Goji Berries and Chocolate Cookies, and Mindo Chocolate Makers in mid- March recalled Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

