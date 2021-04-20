Cision Releases 2021 Global State of the Media Report

- Freedom of the Press and Public Trust Remain Key Concerns

LONDON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a seemingly infinite supply of crises, 2020 made an indelible mark on newsrooms around the world with a host of challenges that continue to influence the media today - from editorial strategies and work behaviors to what they want and expect from PR professionals. To provide deeper insight into the current media landscape and how PR teams can be better partners to journalists going forward, Cision released its much-anticipated 2021 Global State of the Media Report, chock full of emerging trends you can't afford to ignore, best practices for an evolving normal and "aha" moments you can act on quickly.

This is Cision's 12th annual study and is based on a survey of more than 2,700 journalists in 15 countries around the world from 1 February to 1 March 2021. The report features:

Top challenges impacting the media today

Technology's influence on the way journalists evaluate stories and the types of stories they're looking for this year

Best and worst days and times to pitch and follow up

Fastest ways to get on a journalist's "block/don't call" list

Inside tips to build and maintain successful partnerships with journalists

Key Findings:

Journalists' views on public trust in the media have steadily improved over the last five years, but the challenge continues. More than half (53%) of journalists feel the public lost trust in the media over the last year.* While UK journalists were likely to report on a loss in public trust, they also regarded being perceived as a trusted news source as the most important factor for their organisation.

. Nearly half (46%) of all journalists predict a continued deterioration of freedom of the press over the next three years.* Journalists are both overwhelmed and underwhelmed by pitches. PR pros need to build highly targeted media lists. Nearly 3 in 10 journalists (28%) receive more than 100 pitches per week with most ending up in the virtual bin due to irrelevance. And, contrary to popular belief, a sizeable percentage say they like receiving pitches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

PR pros need to build highly targeted media lists. Nearly 3 in 10 journalists (28%) receive more than 100 pitches per week with most ending up in the virtual bin due to irrelevance. And, contrary to popular belief, a sizeable percentage say they like receiving pitches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Journalists want PR pros to help make their jobs easier. With journalists covering several beats and stories per week, they're looking for press releases (according to 78%) and original research (68%) along with graphics and invites to interview experts or attend events.

With journalists covering several beats and stories per week, they're looking for press releases (according to 78%) and original research (68%) along with graphics and invites to interview experts or attend events. PR pros should avoid pushing journalists' biggest buttons. Pitches that sound like marketing brochures, lack of transparency and following up repeatedly are among the top pet peeves for journalists.

Pitches that sound like marketing brochures, lack of transparency and following up repeatedly are among the top pet peeves for journalists. PR pros need to anticipate, monitor and quickly act on trending stories. With increased competition for eyeballs, journalists are closely assessing whether a story idea has the "it factor" that will translate into traffic and social shares (and ultimately ad revenue).

"The global media landscape is evolving in the face of highly-fragmented, 24/7 news consumption, shrinking newsrooms and the influx of non-traditional influencers," said Maggie Lower, Chief Marketing Officer for Cision. "After a year like no other, the partnership between the media and PR pros - and the technologies they use to develop and distribute content - are becoming even more critical. PR teams who are not actively using data intelligence and newswires to guide and promote their campaigns are at risk of falling behind as they compete to have their stories heard."

Cision UK is hosting its 2021 State of the Media webinar in May (date TBC), featuring speakers from top media outlets to give their perspective on the findings. The agenda is jam-packed with actionable insights and best practices for PR pros.

Methodology

Cision conducted its 2021 State of the Media Survey between February 1 and March 1, 2021. Surveys were emailed to Cision Media Database members, which are vetted by the company's media research team to verify their positions as media professionals, influencers and bloggers. The survey was also available to media professionals in the PR Newswire for Journalists database. This year's survey collected responses from 2,746 respondents in 15 countries across the globe: UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Vietnam and Malaysia.

*Certain data points, identified in the report, didn't include APAC markets due to variations in questions asked.

About Cision

