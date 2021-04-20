GME Innotainment, Inc.: Foundation Farms Corp., Announces Vertical Farm Out For Delivery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ("Foundation Farms") a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced confirmation of delivery and installation dates for the first of its many vertical farms. The turnkey farm package has left the ZipGrow manufacturing facility for arrival at the Red Deer area site this week. The installation crew is scheduled to arrive on site next Monday and assembly and commissioning will be completed next week. Production of the first crop will begin on May 1.

Management is also excited to report that each of the company's vertical farms will become local community food hubs known as E-ROOTS CENTRES. In addition to selling it's own vertical farm produce, each E-ROOTS CENTRE will buy other locally grown food products from farmers wholesale and then package, market, and distribute the locally grown food products to corporations, families, schools, restaurants, caterers, sports teams, and stores, maintaining economic growth in the community. These E-ROOTS CENTRES will develop health food brands utilizing local produce to promote nutritious diets. Mechanisms for dispatch and delivery logistics are included.

Ed Kroeker, CEO of Foundation Farms stated, "The installation and startup of our first E-ROOTS CENTRE is a wonderful milestone achievement but what I am even more excited about is the interest we are getting throughout North America from prospective joint venture partners and host communities. Demand is even greater than we anticipated. Projects are aggressively underway in Minneapolis-our important entry point for the United States-as well as Regina, the Greater Vancouver Region, and the Greater Toronto Area, with the list of projects growing weekly."

Yves R. Michel, GMEV CEO applauded the milestone achievement this week and further added, "Food sustainability and reliability have become two of the most important goals within North American communities today. Foundation Farms has developed a business strategy that provides the components as well as the assembly, packaging and distribution systems to achieve those goals in every community serviced by E-ROOTS CENTRES."

