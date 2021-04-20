The "UK Easter Retail and Coronavirus 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at consumer attitudes and behaviour surrounding the Easter Bank Holiday and its associated retail promotions and events, with a particular focus on how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed, and is changing, shopper behaviour compared to previous years.

Using data from 568 consumers, surveyed over Easter in 2019, 2020 and 2021, it examines what consumers did and what they shopped for, with a particular emphasis on home improvement, DIY, gardening, cooking and baking and shopping for the home; all activities which consumers traditionally embrace over Easter.

It examines Easter as a promotional period and how its role is changing due to the rise of Black Friday and pre-Christmas promotions, the role of online and stores and how the weather impacted what consumers did and how they shopped.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Summary Background

Report Summary DIY

Report Summary Gardening/Big Ticket

Report Summary Cooking, Baking, Homewares

1. Consumer Behaviour Over Easter

What Did Consumers Do Over Easter

What Consumers Did Change on Last Year

2. Shopping and Attitudes to Sales

Attitudes to the Easter Sales

Easter Sales Attitudes by Category

Spend in this Year's Easter Sales

3. Easter DIYing

Easter DIY Tasks

Levels of Easter DIY Performed

When and Who Shopped for DIY

DIY Promotions Shopping Enjoyment

DIY Promotions

Preparing for Easter DIYing

4. Easter Gardening

Gardening So Far this Year

Easter Gardening Tasks

Time Spent Gardening Over Easter

When and Who Shopped for Gardening

Gardening Promotions

Gardening Spend Over Spring/Summer

5. Shopping for Big Ticket Items

When Consumers Shopped Big Ticket

Big Ticket Promotions

6. Easter Cooking and Baking

Easter Cooking and Serving Meals

Easter Baking

Shopping for Kitchenwares Tablewares

7. Shopping for Homewares

When and Who Shopped for Homewares

Homewares Promotions

Companies Mentioned

Aldi

Amazon

Argos

Asda

B&M

B&Q

Dobbies

Homebase

Screwfix

Tesco

Wickes

Wilko

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqtymb

