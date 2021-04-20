Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 20
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 19-April-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.99p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|197.09p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP13.35m
|Net borrowing level:
|2%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 19-April-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|75.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.60p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP28.05m
|Net borrowing level:
|18%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de