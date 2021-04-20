Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Heimstaden AB (publ) (169/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Heimstaden AB's (publ) annual general meeting, held on 8 April 2021, and the press release issued 19 April 2021, the company will carry out a share split in relations 10:1. The preference share will be traded under a new ISIN code with effect from 23 April 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: HEIM PREF Terms: Split 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0007074125 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: 22 April 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015949037 First day of trading with new ISIN code: 23 April 2021 For further information about the split, please contact Heimstaden AB (publ) and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.