Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Heimstaden AB (publ) (169/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Heimstaden AB's (publ) annual general meeting,
held on 8 April 2021, and the press release issued 19 April 2021, the company
will carry out a share split in relations 10:1. The preference share will be
traded under a new ISIN code with effect from 23 April 2021. The order book
will not change. 

Short name:                 HEIM PREF  
Terms:                    Split 10:1  
Current ISIN:                SE0007074125 
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: 22 April 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015949037 
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   23 April 2021


For further information about the split, please contact Heimstaden AB (publ)
and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.
