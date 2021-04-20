

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.42 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $7.59 billion from $7.15 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $7.59 Bln vs. $7.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $5.85



