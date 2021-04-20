

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former US Vice-President Walter Mondale, who had served under President Jimmy Carter, has died on Monday aged 93.



Family spokesperson Kathy Tunheim said Mondale died at home in downtown Minneapolis surrounded by family. 'It is with profound sadness that we share news that our beloved dad passed away today in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 'As proud as we were of him leading the presidential ticket for Democrats in 1984, we know that our father's public policy legacy is so much more than that,' Mondale's family said in a statement.



Plans for memorials in both Minnesota and Washington DC would be announced later, they added.



Mondale served as Minnesota's attorney general starting in 1960. He represented the state in the Senate for 12 years from 1964. The Democrat was elected Vice President in 1976.



In his unsuccessful presidential bid in 1984, Mondale became the first presidential nominee of either party to select a woman as his running mate - Geraldine Ferraro of New York. But Mondale lost to Ronald Reagan.



Mondale's political career came to an end in 2002, after he lost to Republican Norm Coleman in the Senate race. He returned to practicing law and teaching at the University of Minnesota.



Carter said Mondale was 'an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States and the world.'



President Joe Biden described Mondale as one of the United States' most dedicated patriots, public servants, a dear friend and mentor. Biden said in a statement that he and First Lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to speak to Mondale and his family over the weekend.



'He may have been modest and unassuming in manner, but he was unwavering in his pursuit of progress; instrumental in passing laws like the Fair Housing Act to prevent racial discrimination in housing, Title IX to provide more opportunities for women, and laws to protect our environment,' Biden recalled.



There have been few senators like Mondale who commanded such universal respect, according to him.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de