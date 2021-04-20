World's first AI-powered B2B Services Platform and Marketplace receives prestigious designation from leading analyst advisory firm

Globality, the technology company behind the leading AI-powered digital Platform for sourcing complex, enterprise services, has been recognized as an HFS Hot Vendor by HFS Research, the leading analyst advisory authority covering global IT services, emerging technologies and business operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005687/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In the HFS Hot Vendor Report Q1 2021, HFS commends Globality for having "an innovative solution for smart self-sourcing utilizing the combination of automation, AI, and analytics," while noting that "early mover advantage in the self-service procurement space provides a competitive advantage."

As the report highlights:

"With Globality's sourcing platform, enterprises can embark on intelligent self-service procurement that helps them understand the risks of what they buy, effectively collaborating with stakeholders during the sourcing process, identifying the right partners to drive value, improving efficiency, and increasing the speed of the procurement function. Globality is well positioned to drive digital transformation in the sourcing industry and grow its business."

"Globality impresses with its Smart Sourcing Platform that empowers procurement leaders to make data-driven sourcing decisions aligning to not only their business goals but also their organizations' wider sustainability and diversity goals," said Ramanan Rajagopalan, Consulting Director, and Reetika Fleming, Vice President of Research, HFS who co-authored the report.

"Having this recognition from HFS is tremendous validation of how the industry and our customers view the differentiation of our Platform," said Keith Hausmann, Chief Revenue Officer, Globality. "With the deep expertise HFS has in evaluating innovative technology solutions, it's especially meaningful that they recognize the unique value of our AI-driven platform, which eliminates the challenges of the traditional sourcing process and enables companies to gain strategic value and increase competitive advantage as they transform how they buy and sell services."

HFS Hot Vendors are service and technology providers selected by HFS's expert analysts to help companies identify innovative ideas that solve today's complex business problems and capture market opportunities.

This recognition makes Globality part of "an exclusive group of emerging players, each with a differentiated value proposition, based on their offerings' distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact and financial position," according to HFS.

The report is available hereon Globality's website.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered platform and Smart Sourcing technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding five years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit Globality's website at www.globality.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005687/en/

Contacts:

Nardi Media for Globality

Justin Goldstein

justin@nardimedia.com

Globality

External Communications Team

media@globality.com