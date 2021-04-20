Humanity 2.0 Board Members, Father Philip Larrey and Tae Yoo, to Host MasterClass on Impacts of New Technology at EdTechWeek

Pontifical Lateran University Dean of the Philosophy Department and Cisco Senior VP of Corporate Affairs and CSR, To Discuss the Cultural Effects of the Digital Revolution

ROME, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Humanity 2.0 announces its chair members, Father Philip Larrey, Pontifical Lateran University's Dean of the Philosophy Department, and Tae Yoo, Cisco's Senior VP of Corporate A ffairs and CSR will host the masterclass "The Impact of New Technologies on Society Today" at E D T ECHWEEK 2021 , advancing the human flourishing initiatives of Humanity 2.0.

Event Details

Event: E DTECHWEEK 2021

Masterclass: The Impact of New Technologies on Society Today

Date: April 21st, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm (ET)

Panelists:

Fr. Philip Larrey - Dean of the Philosophy Department, Pontifical Lateran University Tae Yoo - Senior VP of Corporate Affairs, CSR, and Sustainability, Cisco

Location: https://edtechweek.com/full-agenda

About Fr. Philip Larrey

Fr. Philip Larrey, PhD, is a Catholic priest who holds the Chair of Logic and Epistemology at the Pontifical Lateran University in the Vatican and is the Dean of the Philosophy Department. His publications deal with the philosophy of knowledge and critical thinking. He has published several books concerning the effects of the new digital era on society. Two of his recent works highlight this theme: Connected World (Penguin) and Artificial Humanity (IF Press). The Italian translation of the former was published by Mondadori in 2018 entitled, Dove inizia il futuro.

For years he has been following the philosophical implications of the rapid development of artificial intelligence. With candor, he challenges industry leaders he comes into contact with at the Vatican to discuss how technology is shaping the fabric of our society. His new book, Artificial Humanity, delves into a more philosophical discussion of what AI research means for all of humanity.

About Tae Yoo

Tae Yoo leads Cisco's social investments and stewards CSR and sustainability across the business. Ms. Yoo drives a strategy that engages public-private partnerships and leverages Cisco's business, technical, and financial assets for inclusive growth and social impact in communities around the world. Corporate Affairs has committed to positively impact 1 billon people by 2025. Under Ms. Yoo's leadership, Cisco has already impacted 527 million, primarily through its strategic social investments and efforts to catalyze an entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports progress and inclusive growth. Corporate Affairs also invests in developing digital skills and creating positive change in education and workforce development.

Currently, Ms. Yoo is a Trustee of the Cisco Foundation and member of the Service Year Alliance Board. She is also a member on the World Economic Forum Global Future Council on the New Agenda for Education and Skills and a founding member of the CSR Board.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 is a Non-Profit, NGO (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing impediments to human flourishing through the use of technology and human ingenuity. A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery of Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children.

For more information: humanity2-0.org | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

About EdTechWeek

EDTECH WEEK Online 2021 is not a 'conference' or 'global festival', but a series of remote learning and networking events for the education and workforce learning community.

EDTECH WEEK is a global education innovation festival, "on the corner of Broadway and Education"?, that focuses on how entrepreneurship and EdTech can drive advancements in education and learning.

NY and CA are home to the most significant learning infrastructure in the world. Hosted and produced by StartEd, Edtech Week offers the best of both coasts -- connections, customers, capital, and culture - a must-attend event for the EdTech community.

The conference attracts, develops and supports education entrepreneurs, and in-turn, supports advancements in learning outcomes.

We welcome the community of entrepreneurs, education leaders, investors, industry executives, learners, and researchers

For more information: www.edtechweek.com | Facebook | Twitter | Linked I n

Contacts:

Media & PR Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) -702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

Strategic Partnerships Contact:

Matt Bird

CEO

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (646) 401-4499

E: matt@commpro.com

SOURCE: Humanity 2.0

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641294/Humanity-20-Board-Members-Father-Philip-Larrey-and-Tae-Yoo-to-Host-MasterClass-on-Impacts-of-New-Technology-at-EdTechWeek